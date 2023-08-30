Amal Clooney joins Jennifer Lopez in new hair trend for fall season: See her new look!

Amal Clooney is welcoming the fall season with a new hairstyle! The human rights lawyer looked stunning during her latest romantic date with her husband George Clooney in Venice, Italy wearing a chic and sophisticated green dress, paired with a gold clutch. The celebrity couple arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, making a glamorous entrance.

The pair looked very much in love holding hands as they stepped out for a night in Venice. However, it was Amal’s new hairstyle that stole the attention, as she debuted a fresh set of “English toffee” highlights, similar to Jennifer Lopez’s new hairstyle that she recently paired with a 70s-inspired boho chic look.

Amal’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared a photo of the new look, which perfectly framed her hair and matched her soft glam makeup look, which included a glossy lip and smoky eyes. Dimitris also gave the actor a fresh haircut, making him look as elegant as ever, as he wore a dark blue suit and a black button-up shirt.

“The CLOONEYS,” he wrote on Instagram. Dimitris also revealed to Vogue his inspiration behind Amal’s new hairstyle. “Since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, I was inspired by the change of season in Venice and wanted to create a shade that was somewhere between blonde and brown.”

“English toffee is perfect for early autumn,” he said to the publication, explaining one of the most important rules when it comes to highlights. “The secret is to place highlights around the face. I also used L’Oréal’s Smoky Bronde gloss to add shine and depth to the color.”