Julia Roberts explains why she hasn’t done a rom-com in years

Julia Roberts is one of the most famous people in the world. She occupies a rare spot in never experiencing fluctuations in fame, capable of performing dramatic and comedic roles. In an interview with The New York Times, she discussed her upcoming role in the film “Gaslit” and her past with romantic comedies, a genre she hasn’t returned to since the early 2000s.

©GettyImages



Julia Roberts at the premiere of “Gaslit.”

In the interview, she said that the reason she hasn’t signed on for more romantic comedies was that she hadn’t found a script that interested her. “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” she said. ““If I had read something that I thought was that “Notting Hill” level of writing or “My Best Friend’s Wedding” level of madcap fun, I would do it.”

When the interviewer asked if she’d really hadn’t found a good script in 20 years, she was surprised by how long it had been since her last rom-com. “It can’t be 20 years, can it?” she asked. “Here’s the thing: If I’d thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then it’s not only Is this material good?” Roberts explained that being at home with her family is very important for her and is something that limits the types of films she does.

©GettyImages



George Clooney and Julia Roberts at the premiere of “Money Monster.”

Roberts explained that she hadn’t found a good romantic comedy script until this year, when she read “Ticket to Paradise.” She was going to pass on the script until she learned that George Clooney was attached to the project, and decided to take it for that reason. “I thought, Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,” she said. “Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went.”

“Ticket to Paradise” is directed by Ol Parker, who previously directed “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.” It will be released this October, and it stars Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who travel to Bali for their daughter’s wedding.