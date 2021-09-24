Julia Roberts shares emotional tribute after death of ‘Notting Hill’ director Roger Mitchell

Julia Roberts shared an emotional tribute to Roger Mitchell, the Notting Hill director who died on September 22.

The actress was catapulted to fame following the success of the iconic film, and after working with the acclaimed director, Julia Mitchell as “such a kind and gentle man,” explaining that “he always had a sweet grin on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share.

The Hollywood star also revealed that she felt “so fortunate to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him.”

The death of the director was announced by his publicist, however the family wanted to keep the cause of death private, “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22nd.”

Members of the film industry from all over the world came together to pay tribute to the famous director, including frequent collaborator Samuel West who said he was “numbed by the news.”

Mr Michell - you really were one of the finest men I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. Patient. Kind. Loving. Sir, you will be missed. Love to your family. Love to all. Life is too short. ❤️ #RogerMichellpic.twitter.com/jPssDECba0 — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) September 24, 2021

Director of Moonlight and The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins, took to Twitter to share her condolences, while other actors who worked with him such as Sam Neill, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Samantha Morton, Sam Claflin, paid tribute to Mitchell on social media.