Ariana Debose to star in queer Latinx take on ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Ariana Debose is making moves for her next big role. The actress and singer has signed on to a new project, which she’ll star and produce.

Debose at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Deadline reports that the film is called “Two and Only,” and it will be a romantic comedy based on Julia Roberts’ incredibly famous movie, “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” The project will have a bisexual and Latinx lead, shifting the story’s focus and providing ample opportunity for breaking boundaries.

The film will be written by Jen Rivas-DeLoose, who’s worked on the TV show “Selena,” and is known for her scripts that highlight queer and Latinx voices.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” is one of Julia Roberts’s most famous films, released 25 years ago to critical acclaim. The film follows Roberts’ character, as she tries to make her best friend fall in love with her days before his wedding. It co-stars Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz.

Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts.

Debose is one of the most exciting up-and-coming actresses and someone who uses her platform to talk about topics that matter, including the inclusion of Latinx and Queer voices in entertainment.

Debose won Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her role in “West Side Story.” She gave a powerful speech where she discussed her sexual orientation and her heritage. “You see a queer—openly queer—woman of color and Afro Latina who found her strength in life through art, and that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate. So, to anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is, indeed, a place for us,” she said.