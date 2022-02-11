Julia Roberts shares a sweet birthday video for her niece Emma Roberts

Julia Roberts shared a birthday video for her niece, Emma Roberts. Julia shared the clip on her Instagram, featuring the two blowing party horns in slow motion.

Julia’s video features herself and Emma looking straight at the camera. The two are wearing paper hats and are blowing on party horns, all dramatically set to slow motion. Then, someone off-camera throws confetti at their faces. “Happy Birthday Magical One! Oh how I love you,” she wrote, adding the hashtag wait for it, so her followers stick around through to the end, where they both start laughing. Emma replied to the post. “Love you!!!!” she wrote.

Emma and Julia have a great relationship, with Emma discussing many of her fond memories with outlets. In an interview with Tatler, she shared that some of her favorite memories growing up feature her aunt while on the set of Erin Brockovich, the film responsible for earning Julia Roberts her first Academy Award. “I’d write the wardrobe tags and organize the make-up brushes and watch how they did their continuity books,“ she said. ”I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is ‘learn as you go,’” explained Emma.