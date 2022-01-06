Emma Watson has a funny response to Emma Roberts mix up

Emma Watson had a funny response to one of the most notorious mix ups in the “Harry Potter” reunion special. She addressed the issue with a funny and light hearted Instagram post.

The movie, which premiered on January 1st on HBO Max, featured a photo of a young Emma Roberts mislabeled as Emma Watson, who originally played Hermione in the films. “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts 😂 #emmasistersforever,” Watson captioned the post.

The photo featured in the Harry Potter special was one of a young Emma Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears, shown when Emma Watson was talking about her youth and experience making these films. It was an error that was caught by hundreds of fans, who revealed that the photo had been posted by Emma Roberts on her personal Instagram some years ago.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts#HarryPotter20thAnniversarypic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” said an HBO Max spokesperson to the L.A. Times. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.”

Emma Roberts acknowledged Emma Watson’s response on an Instagram story.