Kick off the New Year in a magical way! How to watch the Harry Potter reunion

2022 is off to a magical start thanks to HBO Max! The highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion dropped on the streaming service Saturday, Jan. 1. Stars from the Wizarding World movies, including Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe, as well as Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), traveled “back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary” of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in the newly released retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Here is everything you need to know about the Harry Potter reunion:

©Nick Wall



Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint came together for the special

How to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts?

The special is available on HBO Max.

What time will Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts drop on the streamer?

According to The Washington Post, the reunion will drop at midnight PST (3 a.m. ET) on Jan. 1.

Is there a trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts?

Yes! Watch the magical trailer below:

Who is in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts?

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will be joining Daniel, Rupert and Emma in the special.

©Nick Wall



The special is streaming on HBO Max

What is Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts?

The reunion is a retrospective special that features new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, in addition to “insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling,” per HBO Max.