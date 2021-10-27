Emma Roberts looked beautiful and chic at the premiere of ‘Spencer’

Emma Roberts looked chic and elegant at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Roberts wore a black dress and black heels, accessorized with a pink purse and some jewelry.

©GettyImages



Roberts was one of the celebrities preset at the Hollywood premire of “Spencer”

Roberts looked beautiful in the dress, completing her look with a dark colored pedicure and manicure, and light makeup.

©GettyImages



A closer look shows the details of Robert’s make up.

“Spencer” stars Kristen Stewart, who’s been a long-time friend of Roberts. Stewart, who’s rarely seen on social media, has made several appearances on Emma Roberts’ profile, usually on birthdays and special occasions. “Spencer” is directed by Pablo Larrain and has been in discussion for a variety of awards, primarily due to Stewart’s complex performance as Princess Diana.

In December of last year, Emma Roberts gave birth to her first child, a son, with her partner Garrett Hedlund, who’s also an actor. The couple has been together since 2019, She confirmed her pregnancy with an Instagram post. “Me and my two favorite guys,” she captioned it, also announcing the sex of her baby. Their son is called Rhodes.