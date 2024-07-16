Brad Pitt calls Angelina Jolie's new legal request 'intrusive'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still battling it out in court. The former couple has been engaged in a legal battle related to a French winery they bought together, Château Miraval. In the most recent developments, Jolie's team requested for Pitt to share third-party communications he had related to the plane incident that allegedly led Jolie to file for divorce in 2016.

Court documents obtained by People show Pitt's response to the request, which he labels as "wide-ranging and intrusive." His team requested for Jolie's motion to be denied, claiming that her team's request was a "sensationalist fishing expedition."

Pitt's team claims he "voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce — the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here."

"Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight."

Pitt's team argues that his third-party communications are unrelated to the ongoing winery case.

Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, with a judge declaring them legally single in 2019. Still, even though it's been years since the split, their divorce settlement remains under debate. "Both sides are still talking," said a source to People. "But it's not done yet." The couple shares six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.