Brad Pitt still has visitation with his younger kids he shares with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, and it's been no secret that there is a drift. While the former couple has not personally addressed any reports about a father-children strain, Shiloh Jolie's legal name change, dropping Pitt, has been one of many clues.

© GettyImages Pitt, Jolie, and their kids

Following the news in March that the Fight Club star was no longer seeking shared custody of the children they share, people have been curious about what, if any relationship he has with them. On Tuesday, People reported that the actor has "virtually no contact" with the adult kids.

Angelina, 48, and Brad, 60, share six kids, four of which are already adults: The eldest children who they adopted together, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and their oldest biological child, Shiloh, 18.

The only two that are still minors are twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The source said Jolie has the kids "most of the time," but the couple's custody agreement allows him visitation rights. They noted it's been "more limited" in recent months because he is currently on location in Europe filming the upcoming racing movie, F1.

© Getty

While it's unclear when the last time was Brad saw his youngest children, there have been clues that Vivienne is also distancing herself from her father. She decided to go only by "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for ‘The Outsiders,’ which she helped assist her mom, noticeably dropping the "Pitt." While Shiloh was the first to do it legally, Zahara started the movement when she called herself ‘Zahara Marley Jolie,’ at an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony in November 2023.

A source close to Brad recently told PEOPLE he was "aware and upset" that Shiloh dropped his last name. "The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course not easy for Brad," the insider said. “He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another source told the outlet.