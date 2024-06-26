The real reason Suri Cruise is using a new name before going to college

There's no doubt Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have one of the closest mom-daughter relationships in Hollywood. Throughout the years the pair have been spotted spending quality time together, with the actress always being protective of Suri, while they continue to live in New York City.

However, when it comes to her dad, Tom Cruise, rumors of a complicated relationship have been present following his high-profile divorce in 2012. Suri, who recently turned 18 and is going to college very soon, decided to show her love and appreciation for her mom with a special homage.

© GrosbyGroup Katie Homes and Suri in New York City

Suri now uses her mom's middle name, Noelle, as her surname, instead of Cruise. As reported by Page Six, a source revealed that Suri "is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” adding that one of the reasons for the change is that she “wants her own identity.”

© James Devaney/WireImage Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, and Suri Cruise visit Schenley Plaza's carousel on October 8, 2011, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The insider went on to say that she is also prepared for her new life chapter in college and she wants to "start fresh." The name change is also a way to "avoid the paparazzi." Suri recently used the new name at her high school graduation ceremony, but this was not the first time, as her name also appeared as Suri Noelle during her high school's performance of 'The Addams Family: A New Musical' in December.

© GrosbyGroup

It's still unknown if she is also planning to name the change legally. Page Six also confirmed that Cruise has an estranged relationship with his daughter and wants "no part" in her life. The actor was seen at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in London, while Katie and Suri celebrated her graduation in NYC.