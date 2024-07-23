Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt decided to drop her father's surname

Earlier this year, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt celebrated her 18th birthday. One of the first things she decided to do was to file for a new name, opting to drop "Pitt" and go by "Shiloh Jolie" only. The news caused a lot of media interest and resulted in her lawyers speaking up, revealing that Shiloh's decision was made after "painful events" took place in her life.

© GettyImages Angelina Jolie and Shiloh

Last week, Shiloh's request to change her name appeared in The Los Angeles Times, prompting some media outlets to claim that she had shared the news in an ad. Shiloh's lawyer told Page Six that that wasn't true. He shared that Shiloh simply made a legal notice regarding the change since it is required by California Law.

“Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” said Peter Levine, her lawyer. He said that Shiloh “made an independent and significant decision following painful events.”

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required," he concluded.

© GettyImages Angelina Jolie and her kids

More about Jolie and Pitt's divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been engaged in a complicated divorce for the past eight years, with their legal teams battling it out due to the ownership of the winery Chateau Miraval. Recently, a few of the kids appear to have distanced themselves from Pitt, opting to drop his last name.

According to tabloids, Maddox appears to go by the surname Jolie. There was also a video of Zahara introducing herself at the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as "Zahara Jolie." This year, Vivienne Jolie was one of the production assistants at the Broadway play "The Outsiders," where her name was listed as "Vivienne Jolie."