George Clooney explains why he doesn't share photos of his kids

George Clooney values his privacy. As one of the most famous faces in the world, Clooney has learned how to best avoid the spotlight, even though it can be inescapable. He draws a hard line when it comes to the children he shares with his wife, Amal Clooney.

© James Devaney George and Amal Clooney in New York

Clooney and Amal welcomed twins Ella and Alexander seven years ago, and have made it their priority to keep them away from the spotlight. Aside from helping them grow up as normal as possible, Clooney revealed that it's a matter of safety.

"I have a goal of trying to protect, I don’t want pictures of my kids," he said in a recent interview with GQ. "We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there."

The interview was conducted with Brad Pitt, as the two are promoting their new film, "Wolfs." They revealed that, due to their notoriety, they sometimes are forced to think about everyday things thoroughly before doing them, sharing that they “avoid going to the hospital with something that you would normally go to the hospital for" out of fear of creating headlines.

“It’s absolutely true,” said Clooney. “You will assess how bad something is before you go.”

© Gotham Brad Pitt and George Clooney on the set of 'Wolfs'

How having kids has affected Clooney's work

Elsewhere in the interview, Clooney discussed the impact of having kids and how that has changed his approach to directing and acting in films. "It is a year on the road to direct, and now my kids are of a certain age," he said. "We’re not going to uproot our kids out of school and run around."

He said that when the kids were younger, he was able to take them to set. "That’s different now," he said. "So, now I’m going to just probably focus on other things, like acting."