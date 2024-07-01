George and Amal Clooney hold hands for date in St. Tropez

George and Amal Clooney are kicking off their summer with a romantic trip. The pair were spotted in the French city of St. Tropez, a location they enjoy and visit often.

© GrosbyGroup Amal and George Clooney

Photographers captured George and Amal as they were heading towards a lunch date in the French Riviera. George wore a white polo shirt, grey pants, and matching shoes. He held on to a jacket in his arm and rounded the look with some sunglasses. For her part, Amal looked stunning and colorful, wearing a tight floral dress that she paired with some heels. She styled her hair loose and wavy and completed her summery outfit with sunglasses and a beige purse.

George and Amal had lunch at Jardin Tropezina, a restaurant known for its Mediterranean cuisine. The two were seated at one of the most exclusive tables in the location, known for its lush views of the water.

Amal and George Clooney

More about the Clooney's family life

George and Amal Clooney famously met on a trip to Lake Como, one of the most luxurious destinations in Europe. The two met while attending a group dinner hosted by a mutual friend. They got engaged a year later. “I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. They married in 2014, in Venice, Italy, and had children in 2017. The Clooneys are now the proud parents of twins Alexander and Ella, who are 7 years old.

"When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are," said Clooney in an appearance on Good Morning America. "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are."