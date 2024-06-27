Hot TBT: That time George Clooney was 'Modern Family's' irresistible love interest

"Modern Family" is one of the most successful sitcoms ever made. The series ran for eleven seasons, taking all manner of awards and launching the careers of stars like Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen. Throughout its runtime, the series featured some incredible guest stars, with George Clooney at the top of the list.

© Stewart Cook The cast of Modern Family in one of the series' last media panels

The scene went recently viral, with users online sharing a brief but impactful Clooney cameo. In reality, the scene isn't a part of the series and is instead a recording for the 2010 Emmys broadcast, becoming one of the most memorable bits in recent memory. That year, Clooney received the Humanitarian Award, with the clip introducing him.

Clooney plays Phil Dunphy's (Ty Burrell) brother, and causes a wave of hormones in the cast, with Bowen, Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet all having a moment to thirst after him. The scene opens with Bowen speaking directly to the camera. "Am I sad that a tree fell on Phil and killed him? Yes, I am. But when his brother showed up at the funeral, something magical just happened," she said, with the camera quickly panning and revealing Clooney smiling and shaking his head. The moment sparked shock and laughter from the audience.

"Am I sad that a truck ran over Claire and that Jay accidentally swallowed poison?" asks Vergara, touching Clooney's nose. "Sure, why not?" she continues, with a smile on her face. The clip concludes with Clooney sitting in bed, in the middle of Ferguson and Stonestreet. "Did we plan on falling in love with Phil's brother?" asks Ferguson to the camera.

"We don't plan these things," says Stonestreet.

Modern Family's reunion

"Modern Family" ended in 2020. Since the series' conclusion, fans have been wondering and asking for a reunion, with many cast members sharing that they have little interest in participating in one. And while no series or films within that universe have been announced, Ferguson, Stonestreet, Bowen, and Burrell reunited for a WhatsApp commercial. The clip shows the four in the Dunphy's iconic living room, arguing over the family group chat.