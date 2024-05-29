WATCH: Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for action-comedy

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are reuniting for a new movie. The seasoned actors, who’ve made a handful of films together over the course of their succesful careers, will be starring in “Wolfs,” an action comedy that perfectly fits their strenghts are performers.

©GettyImages



Clooney and Pitt shooting “Wolfs” in New York

“Wolfs” follows to professional fixers who’ve been hired to do the same job. The film is directed by Jon Watts, produced by Pitt and Clooney, and co-stars Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan.

The trailer shows Clooney receiving a call from a woman who’s asking for help. He rapidly deals with a crime scene and a dead body. “There’s nobody who can do who I do,” he says, right before Pitt enters the room to complete the same job, complicating matters and forcing the two to work together.

Pitt and Clooney’s relationship

Pitt and Clooney have been friends for decades, having worked in various films together, including the Ocean’s trilogy of films and, most recently, “Burn After Reading.”

According to various sources, the two greatly enjoyed working together on the set of “Wolfs.” “Brad and George are forever friends,” said a source to PEOPLE. “They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film.”

Clooney also discussed his relationship with Pitt to PEOPLE, and his feelings regarding working together on films. “He’s a friend of mine and we have a really good time together,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”