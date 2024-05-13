George Clooney to make Broadway debut with adaptation of his hit film

Millions of people have seen George Clooney in TV and films, but fans will soon get the chance to watch him on stage. It was revealed on Monday, May 13th, that The Ides of March star will be making his Broadway debut in spring 2025 at a Shubert theatre.



The play is an adaptation of one of his biggest films, Good Night, and Good Luck. Clooney starred in, co-wrote, and directed the 2005 political drama about the real-life conflict between CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow, who took on Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s Red Scare, a period of intense anti-communist hysteria and paranoia in the United States.

Murrow risked his career and reputation to uphold journalistic integrity and challenge the abuses of power. Clooney played Fred Friendly in the film, but will star as Murrow in the play.

The critically acclaimed movie earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Clooney. The ER star and Grant Heslov reunited to co-write the screenplay. “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement, per Deadline.



Good Night and Good Luck will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, who told the outlet, “Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

As noted by Deadline, the upcoming Broadway season has several stars taking their talents to the Main Stem. Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in William Shakespeare’s Othello next spring, while Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor will star in Romeo + Juliet this fall. Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will also co-star in The Roommate.