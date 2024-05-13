Ryan Reynolds teases baby name with Taylor Swift reference

Ryan Reynolds and his family share a tight bond with Taylor Swift. His wife, Blake Lively, is one of Swift’s closest friends, with the two developing a close friendship over many years and with Swift referencing Reynolds and Lively’s kids in some of her songs.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Reynolds has been promoting his new film “IF” in recent days. In an appearance on The Today Show, he was asked about his fourth child, which he welcomed last year. He and Lively have made it their priority to keep the child’s identity private, with few people knowing the child’s gender and name.

He was asked if their new child’s name was featured in Swift’s new record, considering that the names of his kids, Inez, Betty, and James, have been featured in some of Swift’s songs. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be,” Reynolds joked. “We’re still waiting. So, Taylor, let’s maybe start, you know.”

“She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Ryan Reynolds jokes on TODAY about the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child: “We always wait for Taylor (Swift) to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: we’re still waiting.” pic.twitter.com/CimgAjffOM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2024

More about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s family

Reynolds and Lively married in 2012 after they met on the set of “The Green Lantern.” They now have four children, choosing to raise them away from teh spotlight, rarely sharing images of them in the media.

Lively announcing her most recent pregnancy in an Instagram post. In it, she criticized the paparazzi that waited outside her door, claiming that they freaked her and her kids out. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a unicorn sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference.”