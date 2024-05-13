Madelaine Petsch’s earns ‘Scream Queen’ title in ‘The Strangers’ and Froy Gutierrez’s physical preparation for the movie

Is there something specific that you do to get into the character before filming a scene?

Madelaine: It just depends on the day. I definitely did lean towards meditating, especially after a very stressful day. The previous day, meditation was very helpful, but I was also, I’d wake up in the morning and do notes on the previous day of what we had just shot, so I could remember the headspace when we go back and shoot the previous scene before the scene that’s following it as well. That was very helpful.

Froy: I think music can be such a helpful tool to get you into an emotional landscape, but I found that I didn’t really have to use it that much for this movie because of the set decoration and because what was happening, it was already so loud in that way. And I think for me, it was about, I guess kind of dropping into the adrenaline of it. So if we’re coming into the house from a scene that we just shot outside, I would do pushups so I would be out of breath and things like that. A lot more physical in nature.