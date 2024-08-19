Knox Jolie-Pitt spotted getting ready for a fight at his boxing gym [PHOTOS]

Knox Jolie-Pitt has taken up boxing. The 16-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles preparing for a fight. It seems Knox is following in his dad's footsteps, amid the 25th anniversary of his fan-favorite movie 'Fight Club.'

Knox looked all grown up preparing for his workout, wearing a pair of black shorts, an off-white t-shirt, and white Adidas sandals. He was photographed carrying his boxing gloves and had his hands bandaged.

The former celebrity couple has six kids, including 23-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, and 18-year-old Shiloh. Knox and his twin sister Vivienne turned 16 on July 12, with Vivianne making headlines for her work in the musical 'The Outsiders'

And while Angelina and Vivienne have been spotted on the red carpet together and have been photographed in recent outings this year, it seems like Knox prefers to keep his personal life private, away from the spotlight.

When it comes to rumors about the estranged relationship the kids have with their dad, Shiloh recently filed to drop Pitt from her last name and wants to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie officially.

Shiloh is not the only one of the six kids to have expressed her interest in stepping away from their dad's last name, as Vivienne, Zahara, and Maddox also omit Pitt from their name.

"As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name," Peter Levine, Shiloh's attorney said to Us Weekly, with the hearing taking place in Los Angeles on August 19.

