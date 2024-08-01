Shiloh Jolie-Pitt spotted for the first time amid legal name change postponement

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen leaving a friend's house in Los Angeles shortly after Shiloh's legal request to drop the "Pitt" from her surname experienced an unexpected delay. Shiloh, who filed for the name change on her birthday in May, now faces a postponed court hearing due to an incomplete background check.

According to her attorney, Peter Levine, the court needed help to finalize the necessary background check-in time for the initially scheduled hearing, leading to the rescheduling of the proceedings to August 19. "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Levine explained.

© The Grosby Group Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is pictured exiting a friend's home in L.A.

He emphasized that all individuals requesting a name change must undergo a thorough background check conducted by the court clerk. However, a clerical error led to the delay in Shiloh's case. The postponement has not deterred Shiloh, who has remained composed and patient throughout the process. The young Jolie-Pitt has often been in the spotlight due to her famous parents, but she continues to carve out her identity.

© The Grosby Group Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is pictured exiting a friend's home in L.A

Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt decided to drop her father's surname

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt celebrated her 18th birthday, and one of the first things she decided to do was file for a new name, dropping "Pitt" and going by "Shiloh Jolie" only. The news caused a lot of media interest and resulted in her lawyers speaking up, revealing that Shiloh's decision was made after "painful events" took place in her life.

Shiloh's lawyer told Page Six that she made a legal notice regarding the change since California Law requires it. “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” said Levine. He said that Shiloh “made an independent and significant decision following painful events.”

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required," he concluded.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Shiloh

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been engaged in a complicated divorce for the past eight years, with their legal teams battling it out due to the ownership of the winery Chateau Miraval. Recently, a few kids appear to have distanced themselves from Pitt, opting to drop his last name.

According to tabloids, Maddox appears to go by the surname Jolie. There was also a video of Zahara introducing herself at the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as "Zahara Jolie." Vivienne Jolie was one of the production assistants at the Broadway play "The Outsiders," where her name was listed as "Vivienne Jolie."