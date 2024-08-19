Ricky Martin shows he is the coolest dad during a fun-filled pool day with kids Lucía and Renn

He is not a regular dad; he is a cool dad! Ricky Martin might be busy traveling as part of his music tour, but that hasn't stopped the singer from always making time for his children. The proud dad of four takes them everywhere he goes, or at least as much as possible. Most recently, the Puerto Rican global sensation known for his hit single "Livin' la Vida Loca" took to social media to share a glimpse of his latest adventure alongside youngest kids Lucía and Renn.

The snaps show the happy family enjoying a pool day. Ricky can be seen posing with a big smile while carrying one of his little ones on each shoulder. "Papi = the ultimate theme park ride—no ticket required. 🎢😂" wrote the star on the caption of his carousel.

Ricky Martin's Life as a Father

During an interview, Ricky spoke about the relationship he has built with his teenage sons. "It's wonderful. They don't want to leave; they are with me at all times," he told Despierta América.

In that interview, the interpreter revealed how he has always stayed close to his children. "I go on tour and they come with me because we have tutors who also travel with us. After the pandemic, Zoom makes things much easier," he said.

© Getty Images

The Latino singer and actor has enjoyed spending quality time with his four kids following his separation from Jwan Yosef. His social media is filled with heartwarming moments, showcasing him embracing his role as a devoted dad to his four children: twins Mateo and Valentino and the younger ones Lucía and Renn.

In May, Ricky took to Instagram to share highlights from their fun-filled day at Disneyland. They all smiled, enjoying the attractions and making the most of this remarkable family bonding time.

© @ricky_martin The Puerto Rican and his four children spent a magical day at Disneyland

The singer posted a photo of himself aboard the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride, accompanied by his four kids, who looked thrilled and excited to spend this fun day with their famous dad. “It was a Disneyland kind of day for my gang! Four kids and a happy dad!” the singer wrote alongside the picture, which has received over 80k likes from his followers.

Right before they visited the Disney theme park, he spent some days touring Japan with his twins, exploring some of the country’s most iconic places, a chance for him to strengthen his bond with his children. The trio shared photos of themselves enjoying Tokyo and Mount Fuji. The group seemed to have enjoyed their time in nature, looking awed by their surroundings.

© @ricky_martin Ricky and his kids in Japan

Martin’s fans and friends shared sweet comments. “Blessings bro, what a beauty,” wrote Luis Fonsi. “So gorgeous... father and sons!” wrote Dayanara Torres. Eglantina Zingg, a close friend of Martin’s, also shared a message. “Konnichiwa!” she wrote, adding various heart emojis.