Jennifer Lopez and Emme

Jennifer Lopez and Emme's summer outings showcase their close bond

Lopez and Emme have spent the bulk of their summer doing fun things together.

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
AUGUST 19, 2024 2:49 PM EDT

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz have a great relationship. The two spend plenty of time together, often photographed by paparazzi, enjoying each other's company. This summer has been packed with outings for the twosome. Even though Lopez is rumored to be dealing with some issues with her marriage to Ben Affleck, she's made time for Emme. Over the past couple of months, the two have been photographed traveling in Paris, shopping in various stores, attending important ceremonies, and more.

Jennifer and Emme

Jennifer and Emme in Paris

Jennifer and Emme spent some time in Paris in May of this year. The two were photographed enjoying some of the city's most popular locations, including The Louvre, which they visited for a private viewing.

Jennifer and Emme in Sephora

Shopping in Sephora

In June of this year, Lopez and Emme were photographed shopping in Sephora. Lopez wore some jeans, a white button-up, and some sunglasses. She held her hair back in a tight bun. 

Emme wore an oversized blue T-shirt and some black shorts. 

Emme, Jennifer, and Mex

The two stopped by Samuel Affleck's graduation

In June, Lopez was joined by her kids, Emme and Max, as they all attended the graduation of 12-year-old Samuel Affleck. 

Sam's family attended the event, which included his siblings, his dad Ben, and his mom Jennifer Garner

Jennifer and Emme go househunting© GrosbyGroup

Emme and Jennifer go househunting

Earlier this month, Lopez and Emme were spotted househunting. The two were seen drinking some Starbucks beverages as they visited various possible homes in Los Angeles. 

Earlier this year, Lopez and Affleck listed their home for sale, stoking rumors of a separation. 

Jennifer and Emme

Jennifer and Emme shopping in Melrose Av

Earlier this month, Emme and Lopez were photographed shopping together. The two were seen on Melrose Avenue, the popular shopping and dining area in Los Angeles. 

Emme wore a striped button-up and some jean shorts, while Lopez opted for a black dress.

 

