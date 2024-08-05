Jennifer Lopez house-hunts with Emme; reportedly no longer in contact with Ben Affleck

It's all eyes on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck amid reports that a divorce is imminent. The couple spent summer apart, with JLo in the Hamptons with another important man in her life and Affleck in Los Angeles. The 55 year-old artist returned to the City of Angels this weekend after news broke that Affleck purchased a $20M estate and one of the first things on her to do list was house hunting with her child Emme.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez returns home to Los Angeles

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the "Dear Ben" singer toured a $68M Beverly Hills mansion without her ring. She had the support of her 16-year-old kid, who will soon move into another home. The estate that caught her interest is a 5-bed, 6.5-bath mansion.

As for what Affleck is up to, he was spotted over the weekend during an electric motorcycle in Los Angeles. The Air star and director is rocking an edgy new look with a shaved faux hawk, ditching his wedding ring.

© GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

In the meantime, the couple is still trying to sell their $68M Beverly Hills mansion, which was one of the first major signs that a divorce was on the horizon. They've both been deep in real estate changes. JLo wrapped up the sale of her $23 million NYC condo on the same day Affleck purchased his mansion, which also happened to be her 55th birthday, per TMZ.

Dramatic Bennifer Updates

It's been a wild 48 hours for Bennifer news. On August 4, DailyMail revealed that divorce documents had been 'finalized, but not yet turned in.' Then Monday, TMZ reported that the former couple are not speaking, in person or over the phone, which has hindered the process.

© OnTheJLo via Grosby Group

The outlet says they already have a prenup, and the only asset they have to divide is their mansion on the market. Insiders said they did not hire lawyers and are handling everything through their respective business managers trying to figure out the finances.

They say they will eventually hire divorce lawyers and will reach a settlement before making the filing official. Once a judge signs off on the request for a divorce, that will be the end of Bennifer 2.0. As for when it could happen, their second wedding anniversary is August 20, it would be pretty epic if they announced it then.