Jennifer Lopez steps out in floral ensemble and no wedding ring in New York City

Jennifer Lopez is stepping out in style this summer. The Hollywood star was spotted in New York City, wearing a chic yet fun ensemble, including a floral Alice + Olivia Haven dress. However, it was her wedding ring, which was missing, that caused many to comment on her latest outing.

The singer has been having a fun couple of weeks surrounded by her inner circle after celebrating her birthday and remaining unbothered amid divorce rumors.

© Grosby Group The singer, who has been having a great time in the Hamptons this summer with her closest friends and family members, attended a performance of the fan-favorite show 'Cats.'



© Grosby Group JLo paired the look with burgundy Gucci pumps and a Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag in the same color. She was photographed wearing her signature hoop earrings and dark cat-eye sunglasses.



© Grosby Group Jennifer decided to wear her engagement ring instead of her wedding ring, amid ongoing rumors of marriage struggles with her husband Ben Affleck.

