Melania Trump celebrates 28 years since her arrival to 'electrifying' New York City

Melania Trump may not live in New York anymore, but she's a New Yorker at heart. The former First Lady shared a rare and emotional tribute on social media earlier this week, celebrating 28 years since she first arrived in New York City.

© Chris Weeks Donald and Melania Trump at the Oscars in 2001

The post showed a photo of New York's skyline, and a caption describing the city. "New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today," she wrote. "This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day."

Melania's statement is a rare one; over the past few months, she's steered clear of public appearances and the spotlight, briefly attending the Republican National Convention to support Donald Trump's run for the presidency.

Despite Melania being based in Mar-a-Lago with her husband and son Barron Trump, and having lived in the White House for four years before that, she calls New York her home. In her forthcoming book, "Melania: A Memoir," the city is expected to make a big appearance, being a part of Melania's years as a socialite before she married Trump in 2005.

More details about Melania's book

© Evan Agostini Heidi Klum and Melania in 2001

“In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life,” reads the book's description on Amazon.

“Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart.”

The book will be released on October 1st, about a month ahead of the elections. In the past week, it has risen to Amazon's list of best sellers on pre-orders.