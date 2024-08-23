Melania Trump is all smiles in elegant striped dress in New York City

Melania Trump stepped out in another sophisticated ensemble in New York City. The former first lady was seen enjoying the warm weather, wearing a chic midi dress while entering her home at the Trump Tower on Wednesday.

Melania was in NYC while her husband, former president Donald Trump, was at his North Carolina rally. She has been keeping a low profile but has been photographed multiple times wearing elegant summer outfits.



© Grosby Group The former first lady stepped out in a striped midi dress by Adam Lippes paired with a Michael Kors belt, creating a cinched silhouette. She styled her hair in loose waves and wore dark sunglasses for her latest outing in the city.

© Grosby Group Melania, who has been spending a lot of quality time with her son Barron, completed the look with a pair of black Roger Vivier flats and a matching black bag. The mother of one is reportedly set to spend the majority of her time in NYC after Barron starts his time in college.



© Grosby Group Melania was accompanied by her security team, while her Louis Vuitton luggage was loaded onto a hotel trolley. And while many are wondering if Melania will join her husband during his political campaign, she has been missing from the recent Trump rallies.

© Grosby Group Despite her absence, Melania made a special appearance at the Republican National Convention alongside Ivanka Trump. The pair wore similar looks, with Melania going for an all-red Dior ensemble, including a skirt and a matching blazer. Meanwhile, Ivanka decided to wear a white outfit.