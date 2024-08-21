Donald Trump reveals where Barron Trump is going to college

Barron Trump has cemented his college plans. In a new interview, Donald Trump revealed where his youngest son would be going to college. Barron's college decision is one that breaks the Trump family mold, considering most of Trump's children are graduates from the University of Pennsylvania.

© madisonbuff Barron and Donald Trump with Barron's friend Bo Loudon

Barron Trump will be attending college in New York. “He’s all set in a certain school that’s very good,” explained Trump the New York Post, without revealing the school itself.

Trump revealed that his team would be making an announcement soon, revealing the name of Barron's college. “He’s always been a very good student, he’s smart,” he continued.

There are many colleges in New York, but three of the most prestigious ones are Columbia, Cornell and New York University. Columbia and Cornell are both Ivy League schools, offering some of the most prestigious education in the country.

Barron's decision to attend New York for college is a change of pace for his family. Donald Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate, kickstarting a tradition that was continued on by various of his kids, including Donald Jr., Ivanka and Tiffany. Eric graduated from the University of Georgetown.

© GrosbyGroup Barron Trump at his graduation

Barron Trump's career interests

Barron graduated this past May, with his father revealing that he's long been a top student, and that he had been accepted into various prestigious colleges. He also revealed that he has an interest in politics.

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” said Trump in a radio interview on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

“He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.'"

