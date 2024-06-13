Barron Trump is getting ready for college; Here’s where his family graduated from

Barron Trump has achieved one of life’s greatest milestones. The youngest son of Donald Trump recently graduated from high school, in a ceremony hosted in Florida that was attended by his parents and his grandfather. Barron graduated from Oxford Academy, an exclusive school located in West Palm Beach.

Here’s a look at the Trump family and where they attended college.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump and most of his kids graduated from the University of Pennsylvania

Donald Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he attended the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce. He acquired a degree in economics in 1968.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump, then, Melania Knauss, attended the University of Ljubljana for a year before pursuing a career in modeling. The school is located in Slovenia, and is the oldest and largest university in the country.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also attended the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated in the year 2000, also with a degree in economics.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump studied in two universities

Ivanka Trump studied in two schools: she first attended Georgetown University and later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a degree in economics.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump attended Georgetown University, graduating in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in finance.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump graduated in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic

Lastly, Tiffany Trump also studied at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated in 2020 with a degree in sociology, having her graduation ceremony hosted virtually due to COVID-19 measures.