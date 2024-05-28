WATCH: Barron Trump’s high school graduation photos

Barron Trump has graduated high school. The ceremony, which was hosted earlier in May, was attended by his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, and has shared the first photos of Barron walking down the stage to grab his diploma.

©GettyImages



Barron Trump’s graduation

Photos show Barron wearing a navy graduation robe, a matching graduation cap, and a red stole. Underneath, he wore a white button up, and a navy tie. In the images, Barron is seen walking across the stage and greeting his professors as he holds on to his diploma.

Photos also captured the moment when the students officially graduated, throwing their caps in the air, with Melania and Trump in the stands clapping for their son.

©GettyImages



Melania, her father Victor, and Donald Trump at Barron’s graduation

More details about Barron’s graduation

Barron’s high school graduation ceremony was hosted in West Palm Beach, Florida. He’s a graduate of Oxbridge Academy, where he’d attended since they left the White House. The academy is described as a “premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school” in its website. His parents were accompanied by his grandfather, Viktor Knavs, who also seemed excited and emotional over his grandson’s ceremony.

While it’s unknown what Barron will do in the future, Donald Trump recently spoke about his son and his interests in an interview with Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Kayal and Company. Trump revealed that Barron was considering various colleges, including some in New York, and that he had an interest in politics. “It’s sort of funny,” said Trump. “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”