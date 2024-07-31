Barron Trump's high school experience: Insiders shed a light on his social life; 'He was very mysterious'

Barron Trump graduated high school this year. The 18-year-old has become a more prominent figure, making an appearance at one of Donald Trump's rallies. While Barron has led a very guarded life, a high school friend and classmate was interviewed, sharing some details and providing a more accurate picture of Trump's youngest son.

© GettyImages Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump

Friends and acquaintances shared that Barron was an interesting person, even if he was quite removed from his surroundings. “He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining,” said a friend to The Daily Mail. “He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.”

“I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else," continued the friend, who claimed that if Barron ever had a girlfriend it was "top secret."

Barron's identity was guarded at Oxbridge Academy, initially registering in the school under the name "Jack." This alias helped protect his identity and his grades, preventing hackers from accessing the data and sharing it online.

Throughout his school years, Secret Service agents trailed him. He also completed about half of his coursework online, according to the publication. “He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go,” said his friend.

“The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside.” While the agents were eye-catching at first, they blended into the background, with the kids barely noticing them come graduation time.

His friend also revealed that Barron rarely ate at school. "Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends but he never ate any lunch," they said. "He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual."

© GrosbyGroup Barron Trump at his graduation

Barron Trump's future

Following his graduation, Barron's future is heavily speculated on, with many wondering where he'll be attending college and if he'll be getting involved with politics. While those facts have not been made available to the public, it appears that, throughout high school, Barron had an interest in aviation and "excelled" in science. He was likely a good student, with his courseload packed with honors and honors seminar classes, the highest alternatives for students at the school.