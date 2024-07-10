Barron Trump gets standing ovation as he makes his debut on the campaign trail

Barron Trump has made his campaign trail debut. The youngest son of Donald Trump attended his father's rally in Florida this past Tuesday, where he was welcomed with rapturous applause. His father shared the news of his attendance with the public, prompting a standing ovation from the audience.

Trump's campaign rally was hosted on his golf course in Doral. “This is a young man. He just turned 18 — oh, look at this,” said Trump, surprised at the public's reaction. “A very young man who is now going to college — got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice,” he continued. “He’s a very good guy."

He implied that Barron had never made an appearance at a rally before, and prompted him to stand up due to the public's reception. “This is the first time he’s ever done this, Barron … stand up,” he said, prompting Barron to get up, do a fist bump, and wave to the crowd. Trump then mentioned his older sons, Eric and Donald Jr., who spoke at the rally before him.

“That’s the first time he’s done it," he said. "That’s the first time, right? You’re pretty popular. He might be more popular than Don and Eric, we got to talk about that." Trump then welcomed him to the political scene, implying that his life might change shortly. “Welcome to the scene, Barron,” he said, sharing that Barron “had such a nice, easy life — now it’s a little bit changed.”

Barron Trump's future in college

Barron Trump graduated from high school earlier this year from Oxbridge Academy, with his parents and grandfather attending the ceremony. While his family hasn't revealed what career he'll be studying and what college he'll be attending in the fall, some believe he'll go to the University of Pennsylvania, where many members of his family acquired their degrees, including his father, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and Tiffany Trump.