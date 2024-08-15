Meet Barron Trump's best friend Bo Loudon

Donald Trump is planning on using the influence of his son Barron Trump to get some young voters excited to go to the polls. New reports claim that Trump's campaign will be working with Barron's best friend, a 17-year-old influencer named Bo Loudon.

Bo and Barron are part of Trump's social media team

According to reports made by The Daily Mail, Bo and Barron have been trying to get online stars and celebrities to vouch for Trump, with them reaching out to them personally. The publication claims that Bo and Barron's work resulted in Trump's interview with Adin Ross, an influencer known for his online streams. The clip was watched live by over 500,000 people.

"Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset," said a source to The Daily Mail. "He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about."



Bo is a rising conservative influencer

One look through Bo's social media feed shows that he's big in conservative spaces, sharing photos with some of the leading politicians, commentators, and personalities in conservative spaces. Some of his recent posts show him alongside Tucker Carlson, Jim Caviezel, Roseanne Barr, and more.

He's based in South Florida

Bo is the son of Gina and John William Loudon, who are based in South Florida. The two are members of Mar-a-Lago, and frequent the club, with Bo spending most of his time with his close friend Barron. Despite his young age, he's been involved in Conservative spaces for years, with his mother taking him to his first Republican National Convention in 2016 when he was 9 years old.

He's been a long-term supporter of Trump

Loudon's social media revolves around politics. His first post is from 2019, and shows him and his brother alongside Donald and Melania Trump. My brother Sam and I got to watch the #SuperBowl with @realdonaldtrump and @flotus!" he captioned the post.