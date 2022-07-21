Barron Trump joins his family at Ivana Trump’s funeral in New York

Barron Trump was spotted making a rare public appearance during Ivana Trump’s funeral service on Wednesday, accompanying the rest of his family at St. Vincent Ferrer Church on the Upper East Side in New York City.

The former First Son was photographed entering the memorial service with former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, as the presidential couple waved supporters from afar, who were present in their support.

The 16-year-old son of Donald Trump was later seen standing by his father’s side, wearing a dark blue suit, as the family traveling to New York for the funeral paid their respects, and were joined by officers and secret service agents, standing near the building.

Trump and Ivana are parents to Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump, as the pair were married from 1977 to 1992, before he married Marla Maples and later Melania, who is mother to Barron.

Both Donald and Ivana continued to have a good relationship. “She was outstanding. Beautiful inside and out. We began all of it, our lives together, with such a great relationship,” the former President said to The New York Post.

During the funeral, Ivana was remembered as the “embodiment of the American dream” and her daughter Ivanka spoke about her relationship with her.

“She was a trailblazer by men and women alike. My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds.”

Eric Trump also said, “She was a force of nature, could beat any man down the slopes, any woman on the runway,” adding “She ruled the three of us with an iron fist but also a heart of gold.”