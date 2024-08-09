Melania Trump's best summer looks: Including one of her favorite accessories

Melania Trump has been making just a few special appearances lately. The former first wife has been focused on her family during recent months, showing how proud she is of her son Barron after his graduation.

However, she has shown off her stylish ensembles every time she gets a chance. Here are some of her best looks this summer, including her extensive Birking bag collection.

© Grosby Group Melania Trump was photographed with her son Barron outside the Trump Tower in New York City. She stepped out in a stylish belted jumpsuit paired with matching heels. The former first wife styled her hair in loose waves and wore dark sunglasses.

© Grosby Group Melania completed the ensemble with the perfect accessory. Apart from her Louis Vuitton luggage, she was seen carrying a matching Birkin handbag. The mother-son duo were reportedly heading to Bedminster, New Jersey, where they own a property.

© Grosby Group This time, Melania wore a pair of green high-waisted pants and a white top. She accessorized her look with a trendy Burberry tote and a pair of gold flat shoes.



© Grosby Group Melania meant business in another chic ensemble, stepping out in a crisp white button-down and a green high-rise skirt. She was photographed outside the Trump Tower heading to her car, accompanied by her security team.



© Grosby Group Melania decided to put a colorful twist on her signature looks with her heels. She styled her honey blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a soft pink lip.



© Grosby Group Melania Trump arrives on the fourth and final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, wearing an all-red ensemble, including matching heels.

