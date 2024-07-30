Melania Trump will tell her story in a memoir coming out this fall

Melania Trump will be publishing her first memoir this fall. The book will be titled "Melania," and will explore her life and experiences in her words for the first time, sharing revelations and experiences that have never been shared with the public.

The memoir will be titled "Melania" and will be published by Skyhorse Publishing. It's been described as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.” The book was announced last week, with the publishing house having two versions available for sale: a collector's edition priced at $150, and a memoir edition with never-before-seen photos.

The basic price of the book is $40, with signed editions available for $75. Both editions can be purchased on Melania's website. While a publication date hasn't been provided, the delivery date is between 12 and 16 weeks, suggesting that the release date will fall near Election Day on November 5th.

Melania Trump is known for being a reserved figure, avoiding the spotlight whenever possible. Over the past year, she's made few appearances alongside her husband Donald Trump despite his ongoing campaign for his second term as president of the US.

Skyhorse Publishing has published similar titles in the past, including books by various political figures like former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, attorney Alan Dershowitz, Steve Bannon, Robert F. Kennedy, and Michael Cohen.

The first memoir since Melania and Trump's time at the White House

Melania's memoir becomes the first book written by herself or Trump published by a mainstream publishing house following their time in the White House. Trump has published various books throughout his career, discussing his career and businesses. Following his time at the White House, he's published a picture book and a compilation of letters from various world figures.