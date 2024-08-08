Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Aniston joins Jennifer Lopez’s fashion trend this summer [PHOTOS]
Digital Cover fashion© MICHAEL TRAN

Jennifer Aniston joins Jennifer Lopez’s fashion trend this summer [PHOTOS]

JLo wore a white dress paired with platform block heels and paired the look with minimal jewelry.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 7, 2024 10:42 PM EDT

There's no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is the queen of platforms. The Hollywood star has had some incredible fashion moments this summer, including her boho-chic looks. One of her best looks this season took place in Mexico during the premiere of her Netflix movie 'Atlas.'

Atlas - Fan Event Mexico City© GettyImages

JLo wore a white dress paired with platform block heels and paired the look with minimal jewelry. Other celebs wearing similar ensembles include Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Antonela Roccuzoo, and most recently Jennifer Aniston.

© Gotham

The 'Friends' star was photographed in New York City wearing beige wide-leg trousers and a white top. Jennifer completed the ensemble with a pair of nude platform heels, which create an elongated figure.

© Gotham

The actress wore a casual yet sophisticated ensemble while filming her fan-favorite show 'The Morning Show.'

© BG020/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez has been spotted wearing the chic platforms with multiple ensembles, both on and off the red carpet.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS