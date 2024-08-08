Jennifer Aniston joins Jennifer Lopez’s fashion trend this summer [PHOTOS]

There's no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is the queen of platforms. The Hollywood star has had some incredible fashion moments this summer, including her boho-chic looks. One of her best looks this season took place in Mexico during the premiere of her Netflix movie 'Atlas.'

© GettyImages JLo wore a white dress paired with platform block heels and paired the look with minimal jewelry. Other celebs wearing similar ensembles include Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Antonela Roccuzoo, and most recently Jennifer Aniston.



© Gotham The 'Friends' star was photographed in New York City wearing beige wide-leg trousers and a white top. Jennifer completed the ensemble with a pair of nude platform heels, which create an elongated figure.



© Gotham The actress wore a casual yet sophisticated ensemble while filming her fan-favorite show 'The Morning Show.'

