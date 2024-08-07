Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday party was a clue to her upcoming project

Jennifer Lopez used her 55th birthday party to hint at an exciting new venture. Celebrating with a Bridgerton-themed bash, J.Lo paid homage to one of her favorite shows and gave fans a clue about her latest professional endeavor. The multi-talented star is teaming up with Bridgerton co-executive producer Leila Cohan to adapt the bestselling Emily Henry novel "Happy Place" into a Netflix series.

As reported by Deadline, Cohan, known for her work on the first season of Shonda Rhimes' hit Regency-era romance, will co-write and show-run the project, which is currently in development. Lopez shared the news on Instagram, soundtracking her announcement with Taylor Swift's "…Ready For It?". The post quickly garnered attention from millions of followers and hinted at the synergy between Lopez's flair for romance and drama and Cohan's expertise in creating captivating period pieces."

Happy Place," released in April 2023, quickly became a bestseller. The novel tells the story of friends returning to their beloved vacation spot for one last time while a couple within the group secretly deals with their breakup. This romance, friendship, and drama blend perfectly with Lopez's penchant for heartfelt and engaging narratives.

In June, Emily Henry shared her excitement about the adaptation and Lopez's involvement, clarifying that casting had yet to begin. "To further clarify, no one has been cast yet. When they are, they will be actors in their late 20s to early 30s," Henry stated. This open-casting approach has fans eagerly speculating who might bring the beloved characters to life.

Lopez's birthday party featured guests dressed in Regency-era attire, with lavish decorations and period-appropriate entertainment. The event was a visual feast, echoing the luxury and romance of the hit show and serving as a perfect backdrop to Lopez's announcement.

She hired Bridgerton-themed performers decked out in gorgeous costumes and horse carriages. "Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all," she captioned the post. JLo even took the microphone and put on a show for her guests. The "Jenny From the Block" singer looked beautiful in a ball gown that looked straight from the set of the hit series.

While Lopez looked happy to be at her party, there was the big question - why wasn't Ben Affleck there? There has not been an official answer. Page Six published photos of him running errands on Sunday without his wedding ring while JLo hosted a birthday lunch. Her 16-year-old son Max, sister Lynda, and manager, Benny Medina, joined her for lunch at the Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton, New York.

While we still don't know what's going on with Bennifer, summer is happening fast, and their next move will indicate their relationship. They have not publicly discussed the divorce rumors, but insiders have shared updates with various outlets. A source recently told Daily Mail in a report published July 23 that there could be a rekindling behind the scenes thanks to handwritten letters. "Jen and Ben agreed it is best to take some time apart so they can really figure out what it is that they want," the insider said.