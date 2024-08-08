Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Camila Cabello has been wearing bikini tops all summer: Her best looks
Digital Cover fashion© Christian Vierig

Camila Cabello has been wearing bikini tops all summer: Her best looks

Camila wore a casual look in the streets of Miami, which included a string bikini top in black, featuring coquette-style bows.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 7, 2024 9:41 PM EDT

Camila Cabello is still in her 'C,XOXO' era. The fan-favorite singer, who recently released her latest album, which was described as a love letter to Miami, has been having a lot of fun traveling around the world promoting the project, and making new friends, including Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez. 

The musician also went through a hairstyle transformation and has been stepping out in edgy ensembles this summer. Her favorite outfits this season seem to include bikini tops. Here are some of her recent looks!

© CamilaCabello/Instagram

Camila stepped out in a black bikini top paired with a gray sweater. She paired the look with black trousers and rocked a fun makeup look, including pink glossy lips.

© CamilaCabello/Instagram

The singer took to social media to show off her light blue ensemble, consisting of a metallic bikini top and jeans while promoting her album 'C,XOXO.'

© CamilaCabello/Instagram

Camila also wore a similar outfit for one of her music videos. The singer rocked a blue dress with cutouts, paired with a matching bikini top and clear heels.

© CamilaCabello/Instagram

Camila wore a casual look in the streets of Miami, which included a string bikini top in black, featuring coquette-style bows. The musician paired the look with denim shorts and black Nike sneakers.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS