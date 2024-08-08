Camila Cabello has been wearing bikini tops all summer: Her best looks

Camila Cabello is still in her 'C,XOXO' era. The fan-favorite singer, who recently released her latest album, which was described as a love letter to Miami, has been having a lot of fun traveling around the world promoting the project, and making new friends, including Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez.

The musician also went through a hairstyle transformation and has been stepping out in edgy ensembles this summer. Her favorite outfits this season seem to include bikini tops. Here are some of her recent looks!



© CamilaCabello/Instagram Camila stepped out in a black bikini top paired with a gray sweater. She paired the look with black trousers and rocked a fun makeup look, including pink glossy lips.



© CamilaCabello/Instagram The singer took to social media to show off her light blue ensemble, consisting of a metallic bikini top and jeans while promoting her album 'C,XOXO.'

© CamilaCabello/Instagram Camila also wore a similar outfit for one of her music videos. The singer rocked a blue dress with cutouts, paired with a matching bikini top and clear heels.