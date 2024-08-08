Camila Cabello has been wearing bikini tops all summer: Her best looks

Camila Cabello is still in her 'C,XOXO' era. The fan-favorite singer, who recently released her latest album, which was described as a love letter to Miami, has been having a lot of fun traveling around the world promoting the project, and making new friends, including Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez.
The musician also went through a hairstyle transformation and has been stepping out in edgy ensembles this summer. Her favorite outfits this season seem to include bikini tops. Here are some of her recent looks!
Camila stepped out in a black bikini top paired with a gray sweater. She paired the look with black trousers and rocked a fun makeup look, including pink glossy lips.
The singer took to social media to show off her light blue ensemble, consisting of a metallic bikini top and jeans while promoting her album 'C,XOXO.'
Camila also wore a similar outfit for one of her music videos. The singer rocked a blue dress with cutouts, paired with a matching bikini top and clear heels.
Camila wore a casual look in the streets of Miami, which included a string bikini top in black, featuring coquette-style bows. The musician paired the look with denim shorts and black Nike sneakers.