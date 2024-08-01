Camila Cabello gets emotional after Shawn Mendes reunion: 'I am a part of your life'

Camila Cabello is opening up about her recent emotional days. The fan-favorite singer shared a message revealing how she has been feeling lately, following the release of her new album and after traveling around the world. Most recently, partying with Eiza Gonzalez and Emma Roberts in Saint-Tropez.

However, many think she is also reminiscing about her reunion with her ex, Shawn Mendes, who is preparing for the release of his new album. Camila and Shawn were spotted sitting together at the Copa America final in Miami, where they had a casual conversation and surprised fans with their encounter, which took place months after they called it quits for a second time.

© Grosby Group Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello last summer in NYC after rekindling their love.

"Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me," Camila wrote on social media after admitting that she has been "going thru it lately." The singer shared her thoughts on her busy schedule and feeling tired.

"I try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me," she continued, "but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup."

© Getty Images Eiza Gonzalez and Camila Cabello attend the Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 23, 2024, in Gassin, France.

"If I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why," Camila explained. "So brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart," she concluded. "you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter."

Fans of the singer praised her for her honesty. "We love you and we always here to support you in whatever you need!!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Hope you feel better Camila."