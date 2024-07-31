Shawn Mendes shares emotional message about his new album: 'Life can be brutal'

Shawn Mendes has announced his new album 'Shawn.' The fan-favorite singer is releasing his new music project on October 18, with two upcoming singles being released on August 8; 'Why Why Why' and 'Isn't That Enough.' Fans of the musician are sharing their excitement as he also shared an album trailer in anticipation of his fifth studio album.

He also opened up about his new project, which he recorded over the past two years. “Music really can be medicine,” he wrote. “[Two] years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic."

Shawn continued; "So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better."

"I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you," he concluded. The album was recorded in different locations, including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City.

The singer shared his fourth studio album 'Wonder' four years ago, followed by a world tour. However, the artist decided to stop the tour after revealing that he was suffering from mental health issues.