How Pedro Pascal overcame an anxiety attack with the help of Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal is booked and busy. The fan-favorite actor is currently filming the highly anticipated 'Fantastic Four' movie, making fans excited about the new cast, which includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Pedro is playing Reed Richards, and the star-studded cast decided to make a special appearance at the latest San Diego Comic-Con. The group has also been doing interviews promoting the project, and Pedro has become fast friends with Vanessa.

The pair shared a sweet moment together while in San Diego, where the actress was seen helping Pedro overcome his anxiety. The star has previously talked about the ways he deals with his anxiety, previously revealing that he puts his left hand on his torso when he is on the red carpet.

© Gilbert Flores

“You know why?” he said to Deadline during the premiere of 'The Last Of Us.' "It’s because my anxiety is right here," he explained. This time Pedro was spotted on stage, preparing to talk about the movie, when he seemingly looked for Vanessa's support.

© Amy Sussman Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby attend the Marvel Studios Press Line during 2024 Comic-Con International

The actress noticed his movement and grabbed his hand, helping him overcome his anxiety. Fans took to social media to talk about their interaction, as he has been open about his anxiety during public events. The pair also proved that they have chemistry on and off screen.

During the event, the two stars posed for photos and shared a sweet embrace. They also talked about their characters and the fittings before filming. "We all look great," Pedro said to MTV, with Vanessa adding, "He looked really sexy," making the actor laugh.