Cardi B files for divorce from Offset a second time

Cardi B and Offset appear to be splitting up again. The couple, who started dating in 2017, has had ups and downs over their time together. This Wednesday, Cardi B filed for divorce.

© GettyImages Cardi B and Offset announced their upcoming single, 'Jealousy'

Page Six was the first to break the news, claiming that Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2. The publication suggests that the divorce filing is linked to rumors of Offset cheating after some photos of him alongside a woman began circulating online. He has denied the rumors.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” said an insider. "This is something she wants to do.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."

© GettyImages The couple shares two kids, Kulture and Wave

More details about Cardi B and Offset's relationship

Cardi B and Offset sparked romance rumors in February 2017, after collaborating on a song together. The two secretly got married that same year, with Offset proposing in one of his concerts. Cardi B first filed for divorce in September 2020, with the two reuniting a few months later.

Cardi B and Offset have addressed their relationship with the media several times. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that while their relationship has had its ups and downs, the two still rely on each other and have a unique bond. "Because we do love each other," she said. "It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”