Cardi B recently pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Kulture's sixth birthday. The Grammy-winning artist took her family on an unforgettable adventure, traveling on a private jet to a special destination where they could get up close and personal with some majestic giraffes.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, gentle, amazing daughter," Cardi expressed in a heartfelt tribute on Wednesday. "Not only are you growing up on me but I'm growing up with you because I learned sooo much by just being your mom."

The birthday celebrations were as glamorous as they were touching. In the photos shared by Cardi, Kulture looked angelic in a stunning white dress adorned with pink crosses. The ensemble, credited to designer Matt "Matty Boy" DiGiacomo and Chrome Hearts, added elegance to the festivities.

Kulture's high-low tulle gown was the perfect choice for her grand entrance. She boarded a private jet with Cardi, her sister, and her younger brother, Wave, who is just two years old. Inside the plane, Kulture was greeted with an opulent display of pink and silver balloons, setting the tone for a day filled with luxury and joy.

© @cardib Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's sixth birthday with zoo trip and lavish dinner

Upon arrival at their destination, the fun continued as Cardi shared glimpses of their exciting day on her Instagram Story.

© @cardib Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's sixth birthday with zoo trip and lavish dinner

Kulture, now dressed in a pink and white unicorn dress, enjoyed walking among giraffes.

© @cardib Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's sixth birthday with zoo trip and lavish dinner

The celebrations didn't stop there. Kulture was treated to two exquisite birthday cakes and an intimate dinner party, making her special day unforgettable.

© @cardib Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's sixth birthday with zoo trip and lavish dinner

Happy birthday, Kulture!

The birthday celebration follows Cardi's recent trip to New York. On Monday, July 1, the rapper made a stunning entrance at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 fashion show in New York City. The Dominican-American star, known for her bold and eclectic style, once again proved why she remains a fashion icon.

Cardi B, 31, arrived in a burst of color, wearing a custom lilac, purple, and yellow feathered songbird dress from Marc Jacobs' Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection. The dress perfectly encapsulated Cardi's unique style, a masterpiece of design and whimsy.