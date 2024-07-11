The Beckhams celebrate Harper Seven's birthday by showering her with love

Harper Seven is a teenager! The youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham is celebrating her 13th birthday today and has received plenty of love and sweet messages from her closest relatives.

Victoria Beckham kicked off the birthday celebrations by sharing a sweet video made up of dozens of images of Harper over the years. The images show Harper on the beach, making faces for the camera, hopping with her mother, playing instruments, dancing ballet, and more. "Happy Birthday to my best friend,' wrote Victoria in the caption. "You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day. You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much."

She also shared an adorable video of baby Harper dancing along to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September." The clip shows her in the car, waving her arms wildly as she listens and sings along to the song. "Yep... She gets it from her mummy!!!" wrote Victoria. "We love you Harper Seven!! Never stop smiling or DANCING!!! You are my world xxxxx Kisses mummy xxxxx."

Beckham's sweet message and adorable video

David Beckham also shared plenty of lovely photos and special moments captured between himself and his daughter over the years. He shared the same video that Victoria did, adding his own caption. "Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl," he wrote. "Daddy is so proud of you , you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much. Always be the beautiful person that you are."

He also shared an adorable video taken years ago, that shows him holding on to Harper when she was a little girl, as he sings to her "The Girl is Mine," by Michael Jackson. The two appear to be at a birthday party, and while Harper seems shy at first, she holds on to her dad throughout the song. "Every time daddy changed your nappy we would always dance to this song... OUR SONG FOREVER," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday to my princess."

Harper's brothers, Romeo, Brooklyn, and Cruz, also shared photos with her, sharing messages of their own. "Happy 13th birthday harps can’t believe your a teenager," wrote Romeo.