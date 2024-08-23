Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has an extensive collection of tattoos [PHOTOS]

Ella Emhoff has been making headlines after supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris started to get interested in the life of the young artist. Ella is the stepdaughter of Kamala and the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
The artist and fashion designer lives in Brooklyn and has gone viral several times for her fashion style. She also exhibited knit paintings at a gallery in New York City recently and made her modeling debut in 2021 at New York Fashion Week. Ella has an extensive collection of tattoos in different styles!