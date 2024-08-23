Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has an extensive collection of tattoos [PHOTOS]
Digital Cover celebrities© ANGELA WEISS

Ella made her modeling debut in 2021 at New York Fashion Week.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 23, 2024 3:04 PM EDT

Ella Emhoff has been making headlines after supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris started to get interested in the life of the young artist. Ella is the stepdaughter of Kamala and the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The artist and fashion designer lives in Brooklyn and has gone viral several times for her fashion style. She also exhibited knit paintings at a gallery in New York City recently and made her modeling debut in 2021 at New York Fashion Week. Ella has an extensive collection of tattoos in different styles!

Colorful apples on her back© cruelbarb/Instagram

Birthday cake on her right arm© sklaw_/Instagram

Cow on her left arm© sklaw_/Instagram

Hopping rabbit on her chest© Ella Emhoff/Instagram

Breakfast plate on her right arm© adrian.cashmere/Instagram

Teddy bears on her right leg© nothardsosweet/Instagram

Donald Duck on her right arm© Ella Emhoff/Instagram

A flower on her wrist© Ella Emhoff/Instagram

A little girl on her left leg© Ella Emhoff/Instagram,ricky.sunshine/Instagram

A baby in the back of her right arm© Ella Emhoff/Instagram

A crab claw on her forearm © Ella Emhoff/Instagram

A woman with butterfly wings on her forearm© weareknitters/Instagram

Flower pot on her right arm© Ella Emhoff/Instagram

Lavender on her hand© bug.on.a.rug/Instagram

Vine bracelet on her wrist

