Meet Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece and media executive

As Kamala Harris prepares for her presidential campaign, the media is looking into some of her closest advisors. She is surrounded by influential people, with one of these being her niece Meena Harris, who's built an impressive and influential career throughout her professional life.

She studied at Stanford and Harvard

At 39 years old, Meena has achieved many things, starting with her education. She graduated from Stanford for her undergraduate degree, and later on went to Harvard to acquire a law degree.

She's an author and owns an influential website

Meena is also a children's book author, writing various books inspired by her mother Maya, and her aunt Kamala, including "Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea" and "Ambitious Girl." When speaking about the latter, she explained that she was inspired by the media's reception of Kamala. "What really stopped me in my tracks was that it was amplified by the media … as if being too ambitious was a valid critique and was worth paying attention to," she said to Oprah Magazine.

In 2022, her company bought Reductress, a satirical website that parodies media targeted towards women.

She's the CEO of Phenomenal Media

Meena is also the CEO of Phenomenal Media, a lifestyle brand that focuses on developing entertainment for women and underrepresented groups. The brand has been involved in the making of various plays, films, books, and more.

She's a fan of her aunt

Meena is one of her aunt's biggest and most influential supporters. Following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win for President and Vice President of the US, Meena dressed up her daughters Amara and Leela with special outfits for Inauguration Day. "Special coats to look just like Auntie's," she wrote in an Instagram post.

We can expect more supportive messages as Kamala's presidential campaign ramps up.