Kamala Harris' stepdaughter responds to JD Vance's comments; 'I love my three parents'

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter is coming to her defense. Ella Emhoff shared her thoughts on social media after Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance claimed Harris and other childless Democrats wanted to make the country "miserable."

© @VP Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, and Ella Emhoff

In an interview on Fox News, Vance attacked Harris and other Democrat women for not having any children. He said Harris was part of a group of "childless cat ladies" that wanted to "make the rest of the country miserable too.”

“If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," said Vance.

Kerstin Emhoff, Ella's mother, shared a statement defending Kamala and criticizing Vance's stance. "For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present," reads her statement.

Ella shared her thoughts on Instagram, sharing a photo of her mother's statement. "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I," she wrote, adding a thoughtful emoji. "I love my three parents."

Ella Emhoff's reaction to Kamala Harris' 'Brat' memes

© @VP Ella Emhoff and her dad, Doug

Over the previous weeks, Harris' decision to run for president has been met with a wave of approval from various sources, and with many memes. One of the most popular ones is the "Brat" meme, which references a record released by Charli XCX over the summer that has been met with great acclaim by critics and audiences. Earlier this month, Charli wrote a post on X that read "kamala IS brat."

Ella shared the post on her Instagram stories, writing "charli_xcx gets it."

Harris's campaign has embraced Charli XCX's approval, changing its banner on X to match the style of the "Brat" album cover.