What to know about 'Hillbilly Elegy,' the movie based on J.D. Vance's life

J.D. Vance is the name on everyone's mind. Earlier this week, it was announced that he was the Republican candidate for vice president, accompanying Donald Trump on the ticket for this year's election. But before he ventured into politics and got involved in this year's presidential race, Vance was known for his writing, which includes being a combat correspondent in Iraq, and the author of the memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

The memoir is based on Vance's experiences growing up in the Rust Belt and the Appalachia and was adapted into a popular film in 2020. The book became an unlikely best seller and was used by many to explain Trump's popularity among rural voters.

All you should know about the book

The book was released in 2016 and became a surprise bestseller on various lists, including the prestigious New York Times Bestseller. It also launched J.D. Vance's career and notoriety, prompting his career in politics, which involved becoming a member of Congress.

The memoir explored Vance's youth, his complex relationship with his grandmother and his mom, and his experience studying at Yale University and becoming the first member of his family to pursue a higher education.

All you should know about the movie

The film came out in 2020. Adapted by Ron Howard and starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams, the film mostly sticks to the book's story, only changing a few details. While the film didn't get much critical acclaim, it earned various prestigious nominations, including Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars and the Golden Globes for Close. It also earned a SAG award nomination for Adams.

How to watch

"Hillbilly Elegy" is currently streaming on Netflix. It's rated R and has a running time of 1 hour and 56 minutes.