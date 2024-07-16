Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama 'All's Fair'

Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian will no longer star in the same TV show. The news comes as a shock since the notorious casting announcement was made only a week ago.

© The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Grif Kim Kardashian is continuing her partnership with Ryan Murphy

"All's Fair" is Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, described as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural,” per Deadline. Murphy serves as writer, director, and executive producer.

As of now, the cast is made up of Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close. Berry was scheduled to have a regular role in the show and to serve as one of the producers. Variety was the first to report the news of Berry's dropping out of the series, with a source claiming that the issue was due to scheduling conflicts.

Berry's career began with small parts on television. She later moved on to acclaimed performances in HBO TV movies like "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge" and "Lackawanna Blues," which earned her Emmy nominations. Berry's scheduled for some exciting projects in the near future, including the horror film "Never Let Go", and "The Union," alongside Mark Wahlberg. She's also starring in "Maude vs Maude," an action thriller co-starring Angelina Jolie.

© Darren Gerrish Glenn Close at Wimbledon

More details about 'All's Fair'

"All's Fair" follows an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, and marks a new entry in the Murphy and Kardashian partnership, which began with Kardashian's acting debut in "American Horror Story." While character details have been kept under wraps, Kardashian is rumored to be playing Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer, and the owner of the law firm. Casting is currently underway, with the project looking for a high-profile actor to play the role of Kardashian's love interest.

"All's Fair" is Murphy's first series under his new deal with Disney. The new partnership follows Murphy's prolific deal with Netflix, which saw the release of shows like "Dahmer," "Ratched," "The Watcher," "Hollywood," and more.